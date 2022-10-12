Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking

The new Market will be located near the intersection of north Barstow and Galloway Street in downtown Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony was held Wednesday at the new location of expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store.

The new Market will be located near the intersection of north Barstow and Galloway Street in downtown Eau Claire.

The new 1,400 square foot store will be the third Co-op Market offering full-service grocery, a from-scratch deli, and local foods.

“This past Friday afternoon, Menomonie Market Food Co-op closed on the wonderful city-center property located on the corner of Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire,” MMFC General Manager Crystal Halvorson said. “It is all ours, and by ‘ours,’ we mean it belongs to almost 5,000 families all over the Chippewa Valley. Now we will watch this parcel be transformed over the next year, to become a beacon for the cooperative, regenerative economy and vibrant local food systems.”

The store is expected to be opening its doors in the fall or winter of 2023.

