‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's focusing on fatherhood right now.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
(CNN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he isn’t ready to swap the title of dad for commander in chief.

There’s been much talk and support for the actor to run for president.

“This idea and the question continues to pop up on whether or not I would run for president. Would I seriously consider it? And I have seriously considered it,” Johnson said in an interview with CNN.

A 2021 poll found that 58% of Americans would like to see him as the next president of the United States.

“When you start looking at some of these polls and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me. Should I run?” Johnson said. “And I have been really moved by that. I mean, truly it sat me down.”

However, he says now is not the right time.

“I’m just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the number one job and my number one title that I love right now is daddy,” he said, referring to his role as a father.

Johnson, who has described himself as a political independent and centrist, has three children.

In that same poll, 58% of Americans also said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey as commander in chief.

