Sex offender to be released and live in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released and live in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, sex offender 54-year-old Robert Babcock is scheduled to be released Oct. 18, 2022. He has served his sentenced imposed on him by the court and is not wanted by police at this time. His previous offenses included 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and 4th degree sexual assault.

Babcock does not have a permanent home and will live in the City of Black River Falls. He will be under supervision through the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Black River Falls office. They can be contacted at (715)-284-4747.

