Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. Hill stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Hill, saying he violated the civil rights of four people in his custody. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions.

Now it will be up to a jury to decide whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated the men’s civil rights.

Prosecutors say putting the seven men in restraint chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment, and caused pain and bodily injury.

Hill and his lawyers have said his prosecution is politically motivated and that he’s done nothing wrong.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office says she has been found.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio...
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger