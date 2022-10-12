Sherman Elementary School hosts 2nd annual “Socktober” clothing drive

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at an Eau Claire elementary school are holding a clothing drive through the month of October.

As part of its 2nd annual “Socktober” Sherman Elementary is accepting sock donations for students in need and community members experiencing homelessness who could use a couple of extra pairs ahead of winter.

This year’s goal is 3,500 pairs of socks.

5th-grade teacher Bryanna Henry who started Socktober says this is also a great way to teach students skills outside of a textbook.

“They learn organizational skills, planning, collaboration, they learn money skills through the use of our monetary donations,” Henry said. “Even things just as simple as addition and subtraction with counting the different socks for our grand total or for the class battles that we have going on.”

Socktober runs through October 31st.

If you’d like to donate socks, you can bring donations to Sherman Elementary school. Monetary donations are being accepted as well.

2nd Annual Socktober - 10/12/2022
