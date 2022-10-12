SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 11th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of western-Wisconsinites duke it out for the Division-II prep girls golf state title.
Also, Hudson faces Memorial for the Big Rivers Conference-title in prep boys’ soccer.
Plus, North takes on River Falls, and Regis hosts Altoona in prep boys’ soccer.
In non-conference action, UW-Eau Claire volleyball plays host to St. Scholastica.
Finally, Immanuel hosts Gilmanton in prep volleyball as one of many matches across western Wisconsin.
