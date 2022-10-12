This country wants to tax farmers for cow burps, farts

Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.
Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New Zealand has issued a proposal to tax farmers for their livestock emissions.

They said cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change.

They emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, when they pass gas and burp.

Farmers have raised concerns about the high cost of this plan. The country has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

The government says the revenue raised from the proposed tax will go back into the sector through technology, research and incentive payments.

The proposal is now in consultation. A final decision is expected at the end of November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office says she has been found.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Rice Lake Area School District
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy

Latest News

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
2nd Annual Socktober - 10/12/2022
2nd Annual Socktober - 10/12/2022
Sherman Elementary is hosting a clothing drive ahead of winter
Sherman Elementary School hosts 2nd annual “Socktober” clothing drive