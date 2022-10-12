Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene just before 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office says she has been found.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Rice Lake Area School District
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy

Latest News

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
2nd Annual Socktober - 10/12/2022
2nd Annual Socktober - 10/12/2022
Sherman Elementary is hosting a clothing drive ahead of winter
Sherman Elementary School hosts 2nd annual “Socktober” clothing drive