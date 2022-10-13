2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A second teenager has died from their injuries after a rollover crash near Cameron Monday evening.

According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle passed away Wednesday night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

A 14-year-old girl passed away Tuesday morning. A second 14-year-old girl was flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries. The 16-year-old boy who was driving the car was was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken into custody.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the scene of 16 1/2 Avenue near 19 3/4 Street just north of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday night. According to an earlier release release, investigators said the 16-year-old driver was speeding down 16 1/2 Ave. when he lost control, causing the car to roll several times. The 16-year-old is being recommended for charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. He is currently being held in the Eau Claire Detention Facility while the case is being reviewed by the Barron County DA.

The Rice Lake Area School District released a statement saying the 14-year-old girl who died was a student at the Rice Lake High School.

Dear Rice Lake School District Families and Staff Members: It is with great sadness that I provide you with this update. Last night, four current or former RLASD students were involved in a tragic one vehicle car accident. Here is a link to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page where additional details about the accident are explained. The school district has been informed that as a result of the accident, a current RLHS student has passed away. Two other students involved in the accident are currently hospitalized. This is a truly devastating time for our entire community. Please know that pupil services staff members are available to meet with students and staff now and in the coming days. Please do not hesitate to reach out if your child needs assistance dealing with this terrible situation. You may set up an appointment with a pupil services staff member by calling the school office where your child attends. At this time, we are not able to share any additional information. We ask that you join us in keeping the students’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

