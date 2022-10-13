2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
Two teenage girls have died after a crash that happened near Cameron Monday evening.
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A second teenager has died from their injuries after a rollover crash near Cameron Monday evening.
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle passed away Wednesday night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
A 14-year-old girl passed away Tuesday morning. A second 14-year-old girl was flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries. The 16-year-old boy who was driving the car was was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken into custody.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the scene of 16 1/2 Avenue near 19 3/4 Street just north of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday night. According to an earlier release release, investigators said the 16-year-old driver was speeding down 16 1/2 Ave. when he lost control, causing the car to roll several times. The 16-year-old is being recommended for charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. He is currently being held in the Eau Claire Detention Facility while the case is being reviewed by the Barron County DA.
The Rice Lake Area School District released a statement saying the 14-year-old girl who died was a student at the Rice Lake High School.
The crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
