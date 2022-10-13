Congressional candidate presser on Jan. 6 hearing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic State Senator and Nominee for the Third Congressional District Brad Pfaff visited Eau Claire Thursday.

He held a press conference regarding the final January 6th investigation hearing.

Pfaff was joined by retired CIA Officer Deb McGrath. A recent political add places Van Orden in Washington on January sixth. Pfaff says actions from people like Van Orden are threatening our democracy.

“If you’re looking for someone who shares your values, who has lived in this district and understands the people and the communities of this District and will continue to put their communities and people first in this District, then I am that candidate,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff’s opponent for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District held his own press conference Thursday for an endorsement.

