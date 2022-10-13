Congressional candidate presser on Jan. 6 hearing

Pfaff Presser
Pfaff Presser(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic State Senator and Nominee for the Third Congressional District Brad Pfaff visited Eau Claire Thursday.

He held a press conference regarding the final January 6th investigation hearing.

Pfaff was joined by retired CIA Officer Deb McGrath. A recent political add places Van Orden in Washington on January sixth. Pfaff says actions from people like Van Orden are threatening our democracy.

“If you’re looking for someone who shares your values, who has lived in this district and understands the people and the communities of this District and will continue to put their communities and people first in this District, then I am that candidate,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff’s opponent for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District held his own press conference Thursday for an endorsement.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenage girls have died after a crash that happened near Cameron Monday evening.
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located...
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
A bit of beginner's luck seems to be playing in an Alaska family's favor after the devastating...
Jurassic jackpot: Family finds mammoth remains worth thousands

Latest News

Student Loan Forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness
Increase in Turkey Prices
Increase in Turkey Prices
Health Care Bus Tour Hits Eau Claire
Health Care Bus Tour Hits Eau Claire
The Biden Administration has unveiled a preview of the student loan forgiveness application...
What to know when applying for the student loan forgiveness program