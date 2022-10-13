DNR aims to save disappearing songbird

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird.

Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.

Surveys conducted this summer showed that the songbird’s populations had plunged even more severely than anticipated, according to the DNR. The survey found only three nesting pairs in the main breeding area in northwestern Wisconsin. No songbirds were detected outside that area during searches in 2021.

The Connecticut warblers have decreased 60% across their range.

“This bird is in trouble, and it needs help fast,” Ryan Brady, DNR conservation biologist and the state’s bird monitoring coordinator, said.

The DNR is partnering with the Bayfield County Forestry and Parks Department to protect and improve the warbler habitat. As warbler’s prefer, the group will remove brush in the fall of 2022 and 2023 to open the forest understory and enhance the growth of blueberries and other ground cover.

“We’re trying to create additional habitat for Connecticut warblers while still meeting all goals and objectives for the property,” Andrew O’Krueg, a forester with the Bayfield County Forestry and Parks Department, said.

Additionally, Brady is co-leading a group of state and international partners to help develop a rescue plan for the Connecticut warblers.

As deforestation in South America may be driving declines of the warblers’ migration, the DNR and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin are increasing investment efforts to conserve bird habitats.

“Our challenge is to simultaneously address multiple threats to this bird across its vast hemispheric range before it’s too late,” Craig Thompson, who contributes to DNR’s bird conservation efforts, said.

The Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas II survey flagged Connecticut warblers as one of the species declining the most over the past 25 years.

