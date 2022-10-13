Health care bus tour hits Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic State Representative and Lt. Governor Candidate Sara Rodriguez was joined by health care advocates Thursday for the “Lower Cost, Better Care” Bus Tour Press Conference.

The bus, named Care Force One, is traveling across the nation to more than 20 states to promote new health benefits available to Americans due to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Rodriguez spoke on how the Inflation Reduction Act can help lower drug prices, and deliver cost relief to people with disabilities, people of color and rural Americans.

“And I know what happens when people don’t have access to the health care that they need. They are unable to afford their medications. They are unable to go to work. They are unable to do what they need to do for their daily lives,” Rodriguez said. Rodriguez is running against Republican Roger Roth to be the state’s next Lt. governor.

A representative for Roth says quote, “The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ they are praising with this bus tour, actually increases the costs for hard-working Wisconsinites for everything from groceries, to gas and other basic necessities.”

