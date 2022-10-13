Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

FILE: An American Airlines flight had to return to the airport after strong fumes began to fill...
FILE: An American Airlines flight had to return to the airport after strong fumes began to fill the cabin. (CNN, AMERICAN AIRLINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located...
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
A bit of beginner's luck seems to be playing in an Alaska family's favor after the devastating...
Jurassic jackpot: Family finds mammoth remains worth thousands
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data
Two teenage girls have died after a crash that happened near Cameron Monday evening.
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County