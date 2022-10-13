Plea agreement reached for Eau Claire Co. man accused of possessing child porn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea agreement is reached for an Eau Claire County man accused of possessing child pornography.

Court documents show 10 charges of possession of child pornography are filed against 32-year-old Christopher Graham of the Town of Union.

According to a criminal complaint, as part of a child pornography investigation, contact was made with Graham on March 2, 2022 at an address on Mary Lane in the Town of Union.

The criminal complaint says a detective spoke with Graham about looking at his computer. Graham said he knew why authorities were there and admitted that he had “videos of nude children on his computer.”

Oct. 13 court records show an agreement has been reached. Graham pleads no contest to count one: possession of child pornography and count two: possession of child pornography. Court orders sentence as follows: three years initial confinement followed by three years extended supervision on each count concurrent. Any remaining charges are dismissed and read in.

