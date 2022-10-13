Taco Bell’s nacho fries are back for a limited time

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.
The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nacho fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu for a limited time – and with a new topping.

Starting Oct. 13, Taco Bell will be offering “loaded Truff nacho fries,” teaming up with popular sauce brand Truff for a spicy collaboration.

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.

The item will be available for the next two weeks or while supplies last.

The original nacho fries with cheese sauce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Gray News. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located...
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
Two teenage girls have died after a crash that happened near Cameron Monday evening.
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
A bit of beginner's luck seems to be playing in an Alaska family's favor after the devastating...
Jurassic jackpot: Family finds mammoth remains worth thousands

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Three officers were shot in Bristol, according to state police. Two of the officers died, and...
2 officers killed in shooting were ambushed, Connecticut police say
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
Consumer inflation slowed to a still-high 8.2% over the past 12 months