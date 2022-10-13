WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re outside doing yard work or relaxing on the couch, Jeffy just wants to spend time with you.

Originally from Texas, Jeffy is living in a foster home in Tomah and is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s 13 years old, but age is just a number. Jeffy’s foster mom says he’s healthy and active.

He gets along with the other dogs in the foster home, but LPR caretakers say he would also do well in a home as the only dog. Jeffy enjoys going for walks or roaming around the yard. Most of all, he just wants someone who will appreciate all the love he has to share. Click HERE for adoption information.

--

Another dog from Texas is also hoping to find his forever home in Wisconsin. Will Sniff is described as a goofy ball of energy who loves squeaky toys.

This one-year-old is available for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association. Staff members at ECCHA say he is very food motivated dog, which means treats will work best with his training.

Will Sniff arrived with some scars after being attacked by other dogs in Texas. He seems to do okay around other dogs, but understandably, he is cautious around new dogs.

If you’re looking to adopt a dog, now is great time. Throughout October, all dog adoption fees at ECCHA are reduced by $25 in honor of Adopt-A-Dog Month. Click HERE for adoption information.

