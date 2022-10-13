Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement.

A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along the Riverwalk in Wausau. He decided to be the change and do something about it and ended up clearing up about 10 pounds of garbage.

“It gave a lot of people, I don’t want to say hope, but it was nice to see,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

The mission left Iverson-Lloyd wondering how he could start to make a bigger difference. He found inspiration from an influencer who pioneered the red paperclip challenge. Iverson-Lloyd’s journey started with a routine visit to Kwik Trip.

“I just looked down and I saw a penny and I was like, ‘I should just do a penny. That would be kind of cool. It’s just one of those items that people don’t care about, that you just see all over the place,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

He decided to start a campaign to barter for a house for someone in need. Within minutes of hanging out in the 400 Block with a sandwich board, he was on his way.

“There was this car with a bunch of college girls in it, and it just came to a screeching halt,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

Trading the first penny for a bottle of maple syrup got the ball rolling. Other trades can be described as truly unique.

“I had a box of organic ice cream cones that I traded to a guy with a circular saw and he wore a robot costume while we did that trade,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

The snowball effect began, and soon he met people who shared his interest.

Dawn Styers saw his post on the Next Door app and wanted to contribute with a snowblower she got as a gift.

“It was pretty new, it’d only been used like once or twice, and I thought it’d be great for him,” Styers said.

Styers took a lifejacket in trade. She didn’t know what she’d do with it, but wanted to spread the message.

“I thought about taking it to Vegas with me, and then like taking a picture, but I like, was concerned it would worry some people on the plane,” Steyers said.

After only two months, Iverson-Lloyd is up to a speed boat and isn’t giving up on the dream.

“If you can open your hearts and your wallet and you know, help him out, this is such a cool project, and it’s life-changing for somebody,” Steyers said.

“A house, for example, is the largest financial commitment somebody has, and usually their biggest financial burden, and I thought how can I give somebody a house,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located...
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
A bit of beginner's luck seems to be playing in an Alaska family's favor after the devastating...
Jurassic jackpot: Family finds mammoth remains worth thousands
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race
Two teenage girls have died after a crash that happened near Cameron Monday evening.
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
Skywarn 13 Weather - 10/13/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/13/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/13/2022
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff