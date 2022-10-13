What to know when applying for the student loan forgiveness program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The student loan forgiveness applications preview shows that basic information is all that is needed when applying.

“So we have the full name. So first name, middle initial, last name and any former names that a student’s had. There’s also a request for social security number... it’s really simple. Just like was promised,” said Nicole Andrews, she’s the Financial Aid director at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.

She says there’s details borrowers should know when applying.

“There’s an income threshold. So for single individuals it’s 125,000. And for I believe it’s for married individuals it’s 250,000,” said Andrews.

And she adds that based on the federal aid website, the determination on whether or not you qualify depends on your 2020 and 2021 tax returns.

Applicants can see $10,000 wiped from their student loan debt. There is also a detail that has some borrowers qualified for double the money.

“If you received [a Pell Grant] at any point in your college career, you are eligible for up to $20,000,” said Andrews.

The money awarded however will only go toward the applicant’s debt.

“It will only pay as much as I have in debt. So, if you qualify for 20,000 but you only have 10,000 in debt, then it won’t pay 20,000, I’ll pay the 10,000, right?”

And the timing of when that loan was received is important.

“It’s anybody that has had federal student loans disperse prior to June 30th of 2022. That includes current students, former students, students that graduated many years ago and still have student loan debt,” said Andrews.

People with that student loan debt say they could use the relief.

“I barely had enough money to pay for groceries. And just, like, basic necessities. So when I found out that I was getting ten k forgiven, I was super, super happy,” said Ava Brey.

“I really like that it’s so easy because not a lot of college students have a whole lot of time to like, fill out a very lengthy application process,” said Ella Ramer

“I’m just kind of sitting with that interest building up and trying to make payments. And my husband actually has student loans as well. So it would definitely help both of us out for our finances,” said Maddy Hinze.

The window to apply for the student loan forgiveness closes on December 31st, 2022.

Andrews says she advises everyone to sign up for alerts on the federal student aid website.

