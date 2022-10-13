Wisconsin DHS urges residents ages 5 and older to get updated COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents to get an updated COVID-19 booster and flu shot.

People ages 5 and older are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 booster. Wisconsin DHS says the expanded availability for the updated booster follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Previously, the updated COVID-19 boosters were recommended for people 12 and older, DHS says. The updated boosters target the original strain of COVID-19 in addition to the Omicron subvariants.

Covid-19 boosters will likely be available over the next several weeks, according to Wisconsin DHS. Pharmacies, health centers and clinics will continue to offer appointments as doses arrive.

Visit vaccines.gov to find nearby vaccination sites.

