Wisconsin DHS urges residents ages 5 and older to get updated COVID-19 boosters

COVID-19 vaccine bottles
COVID-19 vaccine bottles(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents to get an updated COVID-19 booster and flu shot.

People ages 5 and older are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 booster. Wisconsin DHS says the expanded availability for the updated booster follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Previously, the updated COVID-19 boosters were recommended for people 12 and older, DHS says. The updated boosters target the original strain of COVID-19 in addition to the Omicron subvariants.

Covid-19 boosters will likely be available over the next several weeks, according to Wisconsin DHS. Pharmacies, health centers and clinics will continue to offer appointments as doses arrive.

Visit vaccines.gov to find nearby vaccination sites.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenage girls have died after a crash that happened near Cameron Monday evening.
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located...
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
A bit of beginner's luck seems to be playing in an Alaska family's favor after the devastating...
Jurassic jackpot: Family finds mammoth remains worth thousands

Latest News

Tavern League Endorsement
Tavern League Endorsement
Derrick Van Orden
Tavern League endorsement
Congressional Candidate Presser on Jan. 6 Hearing
Congressional Candidate Presser on Jan. 6 Hearing
Student Loan Forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness