Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts Safety Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted its annual Safety Day on Friday.

Safety Day aims to build mindsets and behaviors around safety in the workforce. The event is designed for not only employers, but employees interested in updating their safety skills and knowledge.

One safety expert says this event brings people from several different areas of expertise together to serve as a resource to answer questions regarding safety.

“Not only is it more important to the younger employees to work in a safe environment, but it’s also very important for manufacturers when you talk about brand recognition. You know the old saying that any publicity is good publicity, but safety incidences and injuries and fatalities are not really that good of publicity,” Willie Henning, Insurance Safety Consultant, said.

Friday’s seminars also provided OSHA certification updates to those who attended.

