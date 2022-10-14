Doctors say hunters should wear ear protection when hunting with firearms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Doctors say people going on a hunting trip should pack something important with their gear, ear protection.

Dr. Nathan Connell with Mayo Clinic Health System says not wearing the ear protection can cause chronic issues in the ear.

“We think the sound pressure is created by the discharge of the firearm are intense enough to actually injure the microscopic structures within the cochlea or the organ of hearing itself,” said Dr. Connell.

Dan Marcon, who owns the Marc-On Shooting Range and Gun Store in the Village of Lake Hallie, says not protecting his ears cost him most of his hearing.

“I’ve never wore ear protection in my life when I hunted. Now you can also tell that because I’m also hard of hearing, and that’s how most people around here do that,” said Marcon.

He has been hunting since his teens.

“One shot ain’t that bad. But when you’re shooting two or three or four times, it’s going to be loud each time,” said Marcon.

And he says those injuries has him stuck with a sound he can’t mute.

“So you will hear hearing ringing your ears all the time. Like right now I have tinnitus, so I hear a ringing going on as we’re talking,” said Marcon.

Dr. Connell says the ringing from the tinnitus has caused mental health issues in patients.

“There are no physical consequences to it other than the mental health consequences related to it, such as worsen the anxiety depression and other mental health issues that are that come along with having the chronic tinnitus,” said Dr. Connell.

And the ringing in the ear is what Marcon says has him up at night, and even his friends.

“I’m not going to lie to you. Sometimes I have friends that actually have to sleep with noise on like a TV or something going on or some type of fan just to keep that subdued in their head. Otherwise I can’t sleep and all of it’s not fun,” said Marcon.

Dr. Connell says sometimes ear injuries are not too late to get treated.

“You can rehabilitate it with hearing aids or if it gets really bad, cochlear implants However, even if you do have some hearing loss now, if you start protecting your hearing, you can preserve what you have,” said Dr. Connell.

But he says there’s not much doctors can do if the damage is severe.

“We can’t get the hearing back. Once it’s gone... it’s gone,” said Dr. Connell.

Marcon says there is technology that can help.

“Spend the 50 or $60 on a good pair of radio controlled earmuffs and you wear those to save your hearing,” said Marcon.

Dr. Connell says hearing protection can also be as simple as wearing disposable ear plugs.

“When you’re hunting, discharging a firearm, you should always be wearing hearing protection,” said Dr. Connell.

