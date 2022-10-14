ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.

The media release from Eau Claire Fire Department says four occupants were displaced, and Red Cross was notified to assist. Assisting ECFD with this incident was Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire 911 Center, Xcel Energy, and the Red Cross.

The incident is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

