Fire prevention week prioritizes the importance of escape plans in case of a fire

A Deputy Chief at the Eau Claire Fire and Rescue shares the importance of having a plan in case of a fire.
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week, which serves as a time emphasize fire safety.

“Fire prevention week is a week that’s set aside to really focus on fire prevention, recognize the importance of it,” Allyn Bertrang, Deputy Chief for Eau Claire Fire and Rescue said. “We utilize this time to reach out to the public and to do public education within the community throughout the year.”

The theme for this year’s prevention week is “fire won’t wait, plan your escape.” For families in particular, Bertrang said knowing all the exits in your home should be a priority.

“In a family at home, you should know what all the routes are that you can safely escape from your home,” Bertrang said. “So, understanding how all the doors work, understanding how all the windows work, and then again, having that meeting place outside where adults can make sure everybody is safely out of the building.”

Bertrang said more than half of the fires in the US are kitchen or cooking related, so paying extra attention to keeping stove spaces clean could help prevent fires.

“So because cooking fires are the leading cause of fires in the United States, we do see some spikes on holiday times or at times when people might be inside cooking more,” Bertrang said.

Bertrang said he wants to emphasize having a plan in place because you never know when you may have to deal with a fire.

“Fire safety is something that we always have to be thinking about. It can happen at your home and it can happen at your business,” Bertrang said. “We often think, like so many things, that these bad things won’t happen to use, won’t have at our home., but it does.”

Bertrang said fires burn very quickly in homes and people generally only have a few minutes to get out of their house if there is a fire. It’s also important to check and make sure smoke detectors are working properly.

