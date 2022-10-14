‘Miracle Minute’ raises money for shelter pets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two Chippewa Valley volleyball teams took a minute during Thursday night’s game to remember a teen who died in a crash nearly two years ago.

A “Miracle Minute” took place during Thursday night’s volleyball match between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial. The “Miracle Minute” was in memory of Brooke Kelly of Eau Claire. She was 14 when she died in a car crash in Jan. 2021.

Kelly loved animals. During the “Miracle Minute” a bucket was passed around to collect money for both the Chippewa Humane Association and the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

The Kelly family is matching Thursday night’s collection, bringing the total donation amount to more than $2,000.

