Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight

NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.

According to a release, on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department was called at 7:22 p.m. about a man who had not returned from his walk inside the wildlife area. The caller said that Brion left for a walk around 2:30 p.m. Deputies from the Buffalo County and Pepin County sheriff’s offices began searching the area with a drone and a K9. The Nelson and Durand fire departments began a ground search in the area Brion was expected to be walking in. Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the water.

The Sheriff’s Department said that Brion was found just before 1 a.m. Friday about six miles from his vehicle. Brion was brought to shore using a DNR airboat, which the Sheriff’s Department said was helpful because of the low water conditions. Brion was examined by Alma Ambulance.

