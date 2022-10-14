Sparks fly in Johnson’s, Barnes’s final Senate debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks flew Thursday during the second and final debate for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat.

The debate was held a day after a new Marquette University Law School Poll showed Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson with a 6 point lead over Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his Democratic challenger.

It was suspected that Barnes was going to be much more aggressive in this debate, knowing that he needs to make up some ground. But Johnson fired right back as well, and at times things got personal. It was the type of debate where the moderators even had to warn the audience, numerous times, to remain quiet.

“I do want to remind the audience to, please, no more interruptions.”

On the stage, it was just as contentious, especially during an exchange on inflation that morphed into gas prices.

“I fully understand how high the cost of gas is, because I fill my own gas tank. I drive myself around the state, unlike Lt. Governor Barnes, who is chauffeured around by State Patrol costing taxpayers over $600,000,” Johnson said.

“The senator should be so audacious as he fails to mention that taxpayers had to flip the bill for his private plane trips between D.C. and his $3 million mansion in Florida,” said Barnes.

Johnson responded, “So that is a total lie. I never was reimbursed for any private jet travel.”

“I just want to clarify that it’s OK when he does it but not for anybody else,” Barnes said.

On the issue of abortion, each candidate accused the other of being more extreme.

“Senator Johnson has sponsored eight different national abortion bans. He sponsored abortion bans that had no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother. That position is too out of touch and extreme for Wisconsin,” Barnes said.

“The extreme position when it comes to abortion is the one that the Lt. Governor holds which would allow abortions up to moment of birth. Think of that. That is not where Wisconsinites are,” said Johnson.

When asked about the 75,000 undocumented immigrants living and working in Wisconsin, many of whom also pay taxes:

“We should process them immediately into a path towards citizenship,” Barnes said. “We have to make sure people who have been here, who have been working here, people who have been contributing, should have a path to citizenship if they so choose.”

“Unfortunately, Lt. Governor Mandela would want to give illegal immigrants a driver’s license. Gee, what do you need to vote? Oh, that would be a driver’s license,” Johnson said. “And in-state tuition, that would be more of a magnet for more illegal immigration, which is why we have to secure our border first.”

Even when given a chance to compliment each other, that too didn’t go well.

“I do think the Senator has proven to be a family man, and I think that’s admirable,” Barnes said of his opponent.

Johnson answered, “He had a good upbringing. I guess what puzzles me about that is with that upbringing why has he turned against America? Why does he find America awful?”

The senator’s response drew boos from the crowd.

Friday night there is another debate, this one in Madison, as the Democratic and Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor square off. You can watch that debate on WBAY-TV 2 and at WBAY.com.

