Town of Union celebrating 150th anniversary

By Alex Loroff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Union in Eau Claire County is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

A 150th anniversary celebration is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-4 PM at the Town Conservancy.

The free event will include guided tours of the Conservancy’s nature trails, horse-drawn wagon rides, refreshments, history displays, demonstrations by the Township Fire Department, and a dedication of the new pavilion at the Conservancy.

The event is open to the public, and the Conservancy is located off White Pine Drive, just south of Crescent Avenue, west of Eau Claire.

More information about the Town of Union can be found here.

