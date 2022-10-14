Traffic to be shifted back to new westbound traffic I-94 lanes

Once the shift is complete, motorists will encounter off-peak lane closures on east and...
Once the shift is complete, motorists will encounter off-peak lane closures on east and westbound I-94 until the project is shut down for winter in mid-November.(MGN Online)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Westbound traffic on a segment of I-94 in Eau Claire County is expected to be switched back to the new westbound lanes either the evening of Monday, Oct. 17 or morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, since early Sept., east and westbound traffic has been operating bidirectional on the existing eastbound lanes while the westbound lanes have been reconstructed from WIS 312/County EE to County E. Once the shift is complete, motorists will encounter off-peak lane closures on east and westbound I-94 until the project is shut down for winter in mid-November.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says construction on the multiyear pavement replacement and resurfacing project on I-94 from just west of the WIS 312/County EE interchange to the Chippewa River Bridge northwest of WIS 37 in Eau Claire County started in July.

Work is scheduled to resume in spring 2023.

For additional information about the project visit the region’s 511 website HERE and the project’s website HERE.

