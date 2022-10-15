Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as...
FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as people wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late queen in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity.

Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and in royal parks in an outpouring of grief after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The queen became linked to Paddington Bear after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace and the royal parks said Saturday the hundreds of bears left in tribute of the queen will be professionally cleaned before being delivered to Barnado’s, a children’s charity.

