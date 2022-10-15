Organ donor helps save boy’s life with new heart: ‘I’m alive because of them’

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A high school student says he is grateful to be alive after experiencing a heart issues over the last few months.

Preston Hardyman was a running back for the Mt. Vernon High School football team earlier this year. He said he entered summer camp with big plans, as the team was planning to have him play a significant role.

However, on Aug. 11, those plans changed.

“He was just so sluggish,” said Tom Cox, Mt. Vernon High School football coach. “It was so out of character. I asked what was going on, and he said he didn’t know, but he had been tired lately.”

Cox said he pulled Preston from practice and sat him down on the bench, a move that possibly saved his saved life.

Preston’s father, Tim Hardyman, said he noticed his son’s legs were swollen when he returned home after practice.

“I’m a former medic,” Tim Hardyman said. “First thing I thought was, well, if he were my age, I would think that he had congestive heart failure.”

Preston’s parents ended up rushing him to the hospital, and doctors said a CT scan revealed that the boy’s heart had swelled to one of the largest they had ever seen.

“The ICU doctor asked if he [Preston] had football practice yesterday,” Tim Hardyman said. “I told him that his coach made him sit down because he was so tired. The doctor said that may have saved his life.”

Preston’s family said doctors tried a procedure to help his heart, but that wasn’t successful, and the boy needed a new heart.

“They told us he won’t survive without it,” Tim Hardyman said.

After hearing the news, Mt. Vernon High School students organized a fundraiser at a game. They wore neon colors to brighten Preston’s day.

“The thing that got to me the most was seeing a picture of the fans,” Tim Hardyman said.

And the night before, Preston’s family said they received word about an organ donor’s heart matching Preston.

The fundraising money would now go to support Preston while he recovered from getting a heart replacement.

“We’re doing this for him. It is awesome to hear he’s getting a heart,” said Kadence Krempges, a fellow student who helped organize the fundraiser.

Preston had successful surgery and currently lives at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City.

“When I go outside, I appreciate being able to walk,” Preston said. “There were times I couldn’t even get up and go to the bathroom.”

He said he is looking forward to returning to the football field, with doctors saying he should be able to run track in spring.

Preston said he is grateful to the heart donor’s family and wants them to know how important they are to him.

“I’m alive because of them,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.