Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products

RIO, Wis. (WBAY) - A meat shop in central Wisconsin, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is voluntarily recalling 18 products, including beef, chicken, pork, soup and pasta products.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the products might be misbranded or adulterated.

Affected products were sold on or before Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and have a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293:

Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages

Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages

Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages

Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clamshell containers

They were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, Wis., and Vindicator Brand of Loganville, Wis., at retail stores, farmers markets throughout Wisconsin, and online. If you have any of these products, you’re advised to throw them away.

The DATCP says the recall was initiated because of evidence gathered during a routine state inspection. It’s classified as a Class 1 recall, meaning there is “a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences.”

No illnesses have been reported. People who develop symptoms of a foodborne illness after consuming the products should consult with a doctor.

