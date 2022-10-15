Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO, Wis. (WBAY) - A meat shop in central Wisconsin, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is voluntarily recalling 18 products, including beef, chicken, pork, soup and pasta products.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the products might be misbranded or adulterated.

Affected products were sold on or before Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and have a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293:

  • Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages
  • Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages
  • Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages
  • Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clamshell containers

They were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, Wis., and Vindicator Brand of Loganville, Wis., at retail stores, farmers markets throughout Wisconsin, and online. If you have any of these products, you’re advised to throw them away.

The DATCP says the recall was initiated because of evidence gathered during a routine state inspection. It’s classified as a Class 1 recall, meaning there is “a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences.”

No illnesses have been reported. People who develop symptoms of a foodborne illness after consuming the products should consult with a doctor.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were killed in a rollover crash on Monday, Oct. 10.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at...
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
Canada Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
Chippewa Falls celebrates their first touchdown
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 14th (Part 1)
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Former President Barack Obama
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers