Central Wisconsin SCUBA Club celebrates Halloween with an under water twist at Wazee Lake

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Central Wisconsin SCUBA Club got together to carve pumpkins with a twist in Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

They celebrated spooky season carving their best designs on their gourd while diving about 20 feet into the waters of Wazee Lake.

“We try to do fun dives. And this was a fun one to do in fall. The water is still actually warm compared to the air temperature anyway. And it’s just a lot of fun,” said John Rudolph. He serves as the vice president of the club.

Rudolph organized this event as a way to get into the Halloween spirit, this being the event’s fourth year.

“It’s not the easiest to carve a pumpkin underwater. So they’re usually pretty pretty funny,” said Rudolph.

There are steps the divers have to do before taking their pumpkin for a swim.

“We don’t got the pumpkins are underwater. It’s a little too messy. So you have to gut the pumpkin out before and you have to add weights to them because pumpkins float,” said Rudolph.

Once they are ready, the divers take a sip inside the lake to carve out their pumpkins.

Amongst the divers was Ashley Nowak, who came from La Crosse to participate in the event. She heard about it through her father who was also a diver, and as she put it, “came for moral support.”

She said she wanted to go for a simple yet classic design.

“My goal... is to carve a pumpkin that you can tell what it is,” said Nowak.

While the club hosts fun events like Sundays underwater pumpkin carving, it’s the scuba diving community Nowak enjoys the most.

“I know a handful of the divers here today, mostly because a lot of them have been my instructors over the years... Check out diving. Especially because you meet a lot of really cool people. And then you also get to see things from a different perspective that a lot of times you never even thought about before,” said Nowak.

And Rudolph says at the end of the day, it is all for a good laugh.

“We don’t we don’t take it too seriously. It’s just for fun. It’s just to come out, have a good time,” said Rudolph.

And he added that anyone is welcome to join as long as they have their scuba diving certification.

The Central Wisconsin SCUBA Club has three more holiday themed swims in the coming months, so as long as Wazee Lake does not freeze.

