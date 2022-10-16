Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski.

Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand out of control, leaving several students in the Pulaski area needing medical treatment.

Deputies believe the incident happened around 10:00 PM Friday night.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was tipped by the Brown County Dispatch Center, saying several people were being treated for serious burns at Green Bay area hospitals.

The owner of Oak Ridge Counseling and Consulting said her group is ready to help... however the community needs.

“It could be individual counseling or group sessions talking about grief. It could be debriefs or diffusing. It could be meeting with staff or parents and talking about what to look for in your teens,” Doctor Abby Huntley said.

She noted some feelings can bubble up later on.

“You know a lot of people might start to be bothered as more details come out. As they realize that they knew somebody involved. Even that they thought they were going to be there and they didn’t show up...” Huntley continued.

She has a message for families processing the bonfire explosion.

“There is no shame in asking for help or even just meeting with somebody to talk. It doesn’t have to look a certain way. We meet you where you’re at,” she began. “Give it time. Give your kids space. Find that balance between being there but not pushing.”

The incident remains an active investigation, and police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Due to the size of the fire, and the amount of people at the gathering, authorities recommend that those who were at the bonfire to come forward to help with the investigation.

The Pulaski Community School District issued a statement:

We have been made aware of a tragic accident that occurred last night in the Hofa Park area involving many individuals of which included several graduates and current students of PCSSD. Although we don’t have detailed information, we want to provide support to our students and families. Information will be forthcoming to our students through Canvas on ways to connect with our school counselors today and tomorrow

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111

A gofundme has been started for one of the individuals impacted by the incident.

