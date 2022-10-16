Town of Union celebrates 150th anniversary

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) -One community in Eau Claire County is celebrating its 150th birthday.

To mark the milestone, the Town of Union’s park commission held an event at the town’s conservancy.

As part of the celebration, the group dedicated a new pavilion in honor of the Town of Union.

Community members also got the chance to walk the trails along the Chippewa River or take horse-drawn carriage rides through the forest.

For one of the people involved with the event, one of the highlight’s was sharing more about the Town of Union Conservancy.

“Landmark Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that conserves land in 20 counties in northwest Wisconsin,” said Sara Norman, the community outreach coordinator for Landmark Conservancy. “We have offices in Menominee and Bayfield, and we help to protect the Town of Union Conservancy Area, so it’s 125 acres here, and it’s protected forever.”

The Town of Union’s park commission has worked alongside Landmark Conservancy to keep the town’s land in its natural state for the community to enjoy.

In addition to the focus on the conservancy, at Saturday’s event the Township Fire Department also showed how it’s able to use its new remote operated vehicle to help with underwater searches.

