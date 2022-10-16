We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A group promoting vaping as a way to help quit smoking made a stop in Eau Claire Saturday.

We Vape We Vote is an organization that believes vaping saves lives and is touring the country to share its message.

At Iconic Vapors in Eau Claire, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson joined the event saying this movement does not encourage people to start vaping, but provides a way to help people quit smoking cigarettes.

“We all know it’s a highly addictive substance, and some people just simply can’t kick the habit of cigarettes without having an alternative like vaping, so to me, this is all about that individual choice, that freedom of an adult being able to kick a very dangerous habit and go into something that is far less dangerous,” Johnson said

In response to this event, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say e-cigarettes are not safe for kids, teens, young adults, pregnant women, and adults who don’t currently use tobacco products. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a is highly addictive substance that can hurt adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s. E-cigarettes can also contain other harmful substances, and young people who use e-cigarettes may be more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future.

E-cigarettes can benefit adult smokers who are not pregnant if used as a complete substitute for regular cigarettes and other smoked tobacco products. However, e-cigarettes are still fairly new, and scientists are still learning about their long-term health effects and whether they are effective for quitting smoking.”

