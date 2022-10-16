Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year.

When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.

The DNR suggests following these tips for your fall cleanup this year:

Green your grass: Instead of using chemical fertilizers, leave grass clippings after you mow your lawn. Lawn clippings contain nitrogen and other nutrients that your grass needs. Setting your mower blade higher also helps to shade the soil, preserve moisture, promote deeper roots and prevent weeds. Only use pesticides when necessary and as directed.

Plant natives: If your fall cleanup involves planning flower beds for spring, plan to use shrubs and plants that are native to Wisconsin. These plants will be naturally acclimated to the climate and will require less care and maintenance. Choose varieties that will bloom from early spring through the fall to give pollinators and birds food sources through the whole season.

Leave the leaves: Leaves provide winter protection for lots of critters , so instead of taking leaves away, rake them to the edges of your property or around flower beds. This will help protect the critters and insulate plant roots from the cold. Any extra leaves, including the leaves from gutters, can go in a compost pile . Do not burn leaves and brush, as it creates a fire hazard and pollutes the air.

Stem the urge to clean: Rather than cutting perennials down and clearing out flower beds, leave them standing over winter. Some plants still have leftover seeds that birds can eat and others are good homes for some critters to hibernate in during the winter.

Feed the birds: Give your bird feeders some extra care in the fall with a good cleaning. Stock up on bird seed, such as black oil sunflower seed, as they’re high in fat and attract lots of different species. Fill your bird baths more, as now the deeper water can be used for drinking instead of shallow water for bathing.

