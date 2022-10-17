1 arrested after standoff in Barron County

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a standoff in Barron County Sunday.

On Oct.16, 2022, around 6:45 p.m., the Cumberland Police Department was informed of an intoxicated, disorderly, person found at a home in the City of Cumberland.

According to a media release from the Cumberland Police Department, the informant said there was concern for the person’s mental health. Upon the arrival of an Officer, the person identified as 27-year-old Devin Baldwin, retreated into the home and began breaking out the windows of the home. He then armed himself with a knife and made threats to Officers. Officers knew that Baldwin is currently on probation for a similar incident that occurred in 2020, involving him discharging a firearm. Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team responded to the home and began negotiations which were not successful. Baldwin continued to threaten Officers while holding the knife and refused to comply with Officers to drop the knife. He then armed himself with two knives, one in each hand. He threw an object through one of the windows toward Officers and broke out nearly every window in the home along with other extensive damage inside the home. Baldwin continually made statements that “he and Officers were going to die that night” while pointing the knife at Officers.

The media release from the Cumberland Police Department says CS gas and less lethal bean bag rounds were deployed over the course of the three-hour standoff. Baldwin eventually exited the home and was taken into custody at around 10:15 p.m. Baldwin was arrested for the recommended charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, threats to law enforcement, and resist by refusing to comply- threats of force. Baldwin was also held on a probation hold.

Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team, and Cumberland Healthcare EMS also assisted the Cumberland Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.