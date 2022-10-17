Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy

FILE - A bear was euthanized after it attacked a boy in Connecticut.
FILE - A bear was euthanized after it attacked a boy in Connecticut.(NPS)
By Olivia Kalentek and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The boy was attacked around 11 a.m. and taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officials said the male bear was not tagged and was euthanized by Encon Police.

According to authorities, the bear is being checked for rabies and any other underlying medical conditions.

“Our bear population is growing. A lot of our bears are continuing to become increasingly food conditioned and habituated,” DEEP spokesperson Jenny Dickson said. “(They are) much more used to people, and a lot less likely to run away when they see people. That can become a very concerning situation.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIAA Football Playoff Pairings
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
The last time the bus was in Eau Claire was six years ago.
We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire
2 teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were killed in a rollover crash on Monday, Oct. 10.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation
California's water woes will affect the price of tomatoes in the grocery store. (Source: CNN)
Tomato farmers getting squeezed by drought
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey wins partial dismissal of Anthony Rapp’s claims