Chamber of Commerce holds Forum on Eau Claire referendums

Officials with the City and with the Eau Claire Area School District explained the nuts and bolts of their respective referendum questions(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To prepare voters for the referendums on the ballot, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a Forum at the Pablo Center.

Officials with the City and with the Eau Claire Area School District explained the nuts and bolts of their respective referendum questions. The School District will be asking voters to approve a measure that would generate $98.6 million.

That money would help ECASD do more than its current budget for facilities allows.

“We spend about $1.8 million a year on capital improvements with 22 buildings that doesn’t go very far. It’s like 75 cents of all of the square footage. In today’s day and age and construction, you can’t do very much with $1.8 million,” Abby Johnson, Executive Director of Business Services, said.

If approved by the voters, the District’s referendum would fund projects at more than 10 ECASD schools. The tax levy would be expected to last for 20 years, costing homeowners 40 cents per $1,000 of property value.

