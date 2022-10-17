The City of Eau Claire puts Public Safety Referendum on November 8th election ballot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The general election is three weeks away and Eau Claire voters will be asked whether or not they want to support an increase in the city’s annual tax levy.

A need for more emergency workers has been identified by the city. Voters will have the chance to vote “yes” or vote “no” to approve hiring through the Public Safety Referendum.

“The question that will be on the November 8th ballot for city of Eau Claire voters will be to increase the property tax levy by about $1.4 million to authorize the hiring of 15 additional public safety personnel,” Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said. “For your average taxpayer, if the referendum is approved, would be an increase on your tax property tax bill of about $38″

If approved, Rokus says the department would gain funding for six additional officers.

In addition to decreasing response time, Rokus says it could also help with burnout.

“We have an unhealthy reliance on overtime to provide for basic public safety services,” Rokus said. “Our officers need the opportunity to rest, they need the opportunity to recuperate so they can do the difficult and important work that they have.”

Justin Greuel is the president of the Eau Claire Professional Police Association Local 9. He says there are about 50-55 officers on the Eau Claire Police Force.

“Given our current staffing, through September 30th, we’ve had 650 shifts that needed to get filled just to meet minimum staffing,” Greuel said.

Greuel says adding more officers could help retention as well.

“We’ve lost three officers this year because of the staffing issues, because of the way trauma affects them, the way they can’t take time off or they’re constantly getting called in,” Greuel said.

Rokus says one civilian to support 9-1-1 dispatch and two civilian service officers are also a part of the proposed referendum.

“They can assist both the police department and fire department with securing a crash scene, and fire scenes as well,” Rokus said. “They can respond to non-emergency calls for service to assist someone if they are the victim of a crime.”

Fire Station 6 on Golf Road in Eau Claire’s south side is looking to add six firefighter/EMS personnel as well.

“We’ve actually had staffing cuts since 2001 and our calls have increased 112%,” Shawn Willie with the Eau Claire Professional Firefighters Local 47 said. So we’re you know, we’re not able to keep up with the minimum workload or the amount of calls that we go on and our staffing has remained stagnant in that period of time.”

Willie says the issue being seen is not enough staff to respond to emergencies in a timely manner.

“Fire doubles every 30 seconds, so you figured 3 minutes a room could be entirely involved in a fire,” Willie said. “if somebody is having a stroke or heart attack, time is tissue.”

Asking citizens to spend more money on their property tax is something Greuel understands is a big deal but says so is providing essential public safety services.

“I’m fearful that if the referendum doesn’t pass, we’re not going to be able to provide the quality of services that the city or the city citizens demand,” Greuel said.

Leading up to the November 8th general election there will be a number of information forums about the Public Safety Referendum.

