CLARA HEDIGER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Clara Hediger for the Sunshine Award. Clara teaches Pre-K at Lincoln Elementary School. My son, Zereth, was in her class last year when we transitioned to the School District of Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan during a rebuilding time in our family. Since the beginning she always went out of her way to make our family feel welcome and greets the families every morning and every evening during the school year. She made us feel at home during a time when I was struggling with identity issues. Since then, our family has become stronger. To this day, even though my son is not in her class, we still meet her every afternoon and she gives us hugs when I pick the children up. She has forever made a lasting impression on me and I am grateful every day for her. I can only hope that God graces us with more teachers like her.

Justine Lafernier

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIAA Football Playoff Pairings
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
The last time the bus was in Eau Claire was six years ago.
We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire
2 teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were killed in a rollover crash on Monday, Oct. 10.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

Latest News

MISSY SMITH
SALLY GREGOR
KENDALL PROCK
Halloween at the YMCA
Halloween at the YMCA (10/17/22)