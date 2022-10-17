Clark County ATV/UTV Trails closing for the season

According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark...
According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark County Forestry and Parks ATV/UTC and Off-Road Motorcycle Trails close for the season beginning Nov. 1, 2022.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Clark County ATV/UTV Trails are closing for the season.

According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark County Forestry and Parks ATV/UTC and Off-Road Motorcycle Trails close for the season beginning Nov. 1, 2022. If weather conditions allow, trails may re-open again for use beginning Dec. 15. UTVs are not allowed on Snowmobile/ATV trails from Dec. through March 31.

For updates or recent closures and/or openings regarding Clark County Trails, you are asked to contact Forestry and Parks Department Business Office at 715-743-5140 or you can visit the County’s website here for additional information.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIAA Football Playoff Pairings
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
The last time the bus was in Eau Claire was six years ago.
We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire
2 teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were killed in a rollover crash on Monday, Oct. 10.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

Latest News

Halloween at the YMCA
Halloween at the YMCA (10/17/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/17/22)
The partnership is intended to deliver what a media release calls a “next-generation fare...
Eau Claire Transit picks Masabi, TransLoc
Million Acts of Kindness
Million Acts of Kindness (10/17/22)