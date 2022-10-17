Clark County ATV/UTV Trails closing for the season

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Clark County ATV/UTV Trails are closing for the season.

According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark County Forestry and Parks ATV/UTC and Off-Road Motorcycle Trails close for the season beginning Nov. 1, 2022. If weather conditions allow, trails may re-open again for use beginning Dec. 15. UTVs are not allowed on Snowmobile/ATV trails from Dec. through March 31.

For updates or recent closures and/or openings regarding Clark County Trails, you are asked to contact Forestry and Parks Department Business Office at 715-743-5140 or you can visit the County’s website here for additional information.

