Eau Claire Transit picks Masabi, TransLoc

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Masabi is announcing that it has been selected, along with partner TransLoc, by Eau Claire Transit.

The partnership is intended to deliver what a media release calls a “next-generation fare payment system” powered by Masabi’s Justride platform.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, a new Eau Claire Transit mobile app will be deployed to allow riders to purchase tickets and passes in just a few steps. Riders who prefer to use cash will be able to deposit funds into their accounts at select retail locations across the City. As part of the deployment, Masabi is set to install fare validators across the entire Eau Claire Transit fleet, allowing passengers to board by scanning their smartphone or smartcard, as well as offering the agency an upgrade path to supporting contactless EMV bank cards.

The media release from the City of Eau Claires says Masabi will also be working with partner TransLoc who provides Intelligent Transportation Systems. TransLoc will be providing a variety of tools intended to make Eau Claire Transit easy for riders to navigate and for operations to manage the system. Riders will be able to use the TransLoc app to find their buses for real-time trip planning, and on board the buses they’ll see and hear announcements about upcoming bus stops.

“We believe this collaboration will help make Eau Claire Transit more accessible and user friendly for all in our community,” Tom Wagener, the City of Eau Claire’s Transit Manager, said. “We look forward to the implementation.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.