Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in.

None bigger than their annual corn maze.

“Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year after year. But seeing a lot of new faces every year too. So it’s been awesome, it’s been a good year so far.”

Not just any corn maze, though: It’s a Kwik Trip-themed maze

Given their vast popularity through the state, it was almost a no-brainer for the two stores to pair up for this project.

“I think there’s eight or nine Kwik Trips just in the Stevens Point and Plover area,” says Feltz. “So it seemed to make sense, that’s why we reached out and we were lucky enough they agreed to it.”

Once agreed upon, the process to put the maze together takes roughly nine to twelve months.

A collaborative effort that requires plenty of work.

“You don’t have to be that smart, you just have to know a lot of smart people,” says Feltz. “So we’re lucky, we’ve got a great team we work with every year. And we’re lucky enough that they continue to help us every year.”

Although they can control the work that goes into the project, what cannot be controlled is mother nature.

Fortunately for the Feltz’s, she’s been on their side.

“We’ve been so lucky this fall,” says Feltz. “I don’t think we’ve had, besides our opening weekend, it rained and kind of washed out the first weekend, I think we’ve had good weather every day pretty much.”

Beyond the perfect match on paper between both stores, the Feltz’s said they’ve been pleased with the involvement of Kwik Trip.

“If there’s something that’s kind of a question mark, you reach out and in like an hour they have it fixed,” says Feltz. “It’s amazing how fast they work and the team they have there. If we could, I’d love to work with them every year.”

Just in time for Halloween, Feltz’s Dairy Store will get their spooky on by turning the maze into a haunted path for visitors for four nights.

