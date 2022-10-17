JONAH of Chippewa Falls hosted fundraiser in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JONAH of Chippewa Falls hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night.

JONAH a non-profit that has spent the past 15 years working on some of the biggest social issues impacting the community.

“We partner with with our congregations and the community and a number of other organizations and it just takes a lot of a lot of effort to keep to keep people doing this work,” said Lynn Buske, she is an organizer with the non-profit.

Buske says setting differences aside is what it takes to tackle issues like environmental problems, affordable housing and even the criminal justice system.

“We don’t get involved in social justice work because of partisan beliefs or because of individual preferences. The whole goal is to bring people together around a value that’s bigger than themselves so that we can work together despite any disagreements we have and work toward that larger goal,” said Buske.

And JONAH serves as the Chippewa Valley chapter of a bigger non-profit.

“We were founded 15 years ago by our parent organization called Wisdom out of Milwaukee, and they’ve been around for a lot longer, and they needed some social justice work in this area,” said Buske.

Julia Bennker, who co-chairs the events committee for JONAH, says it was important to put this fundraiser together to ensure that work continues.

“We decided that the most important thing was to get a goal for the event, which is to highlight the changes we’ve been making and the changes we’d like to see happening,” Bennker said.

She says 140 people were expected at the fundraiser.

“In ticket sales alone has been over $4,000,” said Bennker.

And Buske says this year it is different.

“Our last two fundraisers and the last two years, we had virtual fundraisers and it really wasn’t the same. We’re relationship based organization, so that that relationship feeling wasn’t there. And we honestly didn’t raise as much money either,” said Buske.

The non-profit says it always welcomes new members to help continue its work. If you want to donate to JONAH, click here.

