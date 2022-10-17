JONAH of Chippewa Falls hosted fundraiser in Eau Claire

JONAH of Chippewa Falls hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire...
JONAH of Chippewa Falls hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night.(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JONAH of Chippewa Falls hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night.

JONAH a non-profit that has spent the past 15 years working on some of the biggest social issues impacting the community.

“We partner with with our congregations and the community and a number of other organizations and it just takes a lot of a lot of effort to keep to keep people doing this work,” said Lynn Buske, she is an organizer with the non-profit.

Buske says setting differences aside is what it takes to tackle issues like environmental problems, affordable housing and even the criminal justice system.

“We don’t get involved in social justice work because of partisan beliefs or because of individual preferences. The whole goal is to bring people together around a value that’s bigger than themselves so that we can work together despite any disagreements we have and work toward that larger goal,” said Buske.

And JONAH serves as the Chippewa Valley chapter of a bigger non-profit.

“We were founded 15 years ago by our parent organization called Wisdom out of Milwaukee, and they’ve been around for a lot longer, and they needed some social justice work in this area,” said Buske.

Julia Bennker, who co-chairs the events committee for JONAH, says it was important to put this fundraiser together to ensure that work continues.

“We decided that the most important thing was to get a goal for the event, which is to highlight the changes we’ve been making and the changes we’d like to see happening,” Bennker said.

She says 140 people were expected at the fundraiser.

“In ticket sales alone has been over $4,000,” said Bennker.

And Buske says this year it is different.

“Our last two fundraisers and the last two years, we had virtual fundraisers and it really wasn’t the same. We’re relationship based organization, so that that relationship feeling wasn’t there. And we honestly didn’t raise as much money either,” said Buske.

The non-profit says it always welcomes new members to help continue its work. If you want to donate to JONAH, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were killed in a rollover crash on Monday, Oct. 10.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products
WIAA Football Playoff Pairings
According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at...
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (10/16/22)
3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden (R) speaks at a rally protesting...
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/15/22)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/15/22)