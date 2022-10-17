KENDALL PROCK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate our granddaughter, Kendall Prock, for the Sunshine Award. She is eight years old and a very hard worker. She helps with our pumpkin stand by cleaning and pricing the pumpkins. She also is a great babysitter for her cousin, Audrey. Kendall is a very responsible girl who always has a smile on her face and is willing to help others. We are very proud of her.

Grandma D and Grandpa John

John and Deanna Schilling

