I want to nominate Missy Smith for the Sunshine Award. Missy is the best. Not only is she my best friend and a saint to so many, but she is also a game changing lunch lady for the Eau Claire School District at Lake Shore Elementary School. She is amazing and brings sunshine and smiles to so many people every day. Thanks, Missy, aka “Lunch Lady” for everything you do.

Jessica Johnson

