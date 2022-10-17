EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Sally Gregor. Sally is so helpful with everything at the Augusta Vet Clinic. She always figures out a way to help me with my animals even if the clinic is booked solid and swamped. She is always willing to give advice and calm me down if I am panicking. She is always cheerful and helpful, even if she isn’t feeling well, or is stressed out. She truly cares about all the animals in her care. She even stays late to make sure her surgery patients are awake and ok before she heads home for the night. I don’t know what I’d do without Sally. She is a true friend.

Dawn Keast

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.