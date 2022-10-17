Social security benefits will increase in 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Social Security Administration recently announced its largest increase in benefits since 1981. This change is because of the new cost of living adjustment (COLA).

Each year the Social Security Administration makes changes to benefits through a cost of living adjustment. This takes inflation into account when considering the amount of money social security recipients get. This year the administration announced an 8.7% increase in the benefits for 2023.

Approximately 70 million Americans are currently receiving social security benefits, and in 2023, the amount of money individuals are getting is going to rise.

“Inflation, of course, means, you know, prices are going up at the grocery story. That reduces the purchasing power of people’s incomes,” Wayne Carroll, UW-Eau Claire Professor, said. “But, this COLA and Social Security ensures people who are getting Social Security benefits are not going to see a reduction in their purchasing power.”

Social Security is a program guaranteeing a stable income for people who are retired. As Carroll explains, it’s a pay as you go system.

“The way Social Security works is that, of course, those of us who are still working pay some Social Security taxes out of every paycheck that goes into a Social Security fund, which then pays benefits to people who are retired and getting Social Security payments” Carroll said.

With this new COLA, Carroll says those who are paying Social Security taxes won’t experience an increased percentage of what they are paying.

“If the Social Security contributions are a fixed percentage of our income, that means when our incomes go up with inflation, our Social Security contributions are going to go up in dollar terms,” Carroll said. “That money is going to go to the Social Security system and provide more funding for retirement benefits for those who are no longer still working, so that their Social Security retirement benefits can also keep up with inflation.”

The Social Security benefits with the increased COLA will begin in January of 2023. This adjustment means in 2023, Social Security recipients will be receiving around $140 more per month than in 2022.

