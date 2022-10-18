2022 Rock the Riverfront beneficiaries awarded

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union Foundation recently hosted the 28th annual Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.

According to a media release from the RCU Foundation, each year, the RCU Foundation partners with local charities to raise funds and awareness about the important work these organizations do in local communities. In 2022, the RCU Foundation partnered with three local veteran focused charities. All three benefitted, however, votes determined first, second, and third place winners. Runners and walkers got a free vote with registration and additional votes were also purchased intended to help the charities. The RCU Foundation recently presented each charity with a “big check.”

The media release from the RCU Foundation says Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation earned 42% of the votes and were awarded $15,000. Sofas for Service earned 39% of the votes and were awarded $7,500 Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls-Recreation Committee earned 19% of the votes and were awarded $5,000.

People can join the RCU Foundation for the 29th anniversary of Rock the Riverfront, featuring the Charity Classic, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. For additional information about the race is available HERE.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the RCU Foundation is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.